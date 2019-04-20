Second tornado from Friday confirmed in Bedford County

ROANOKE, Va. - In addition to the strong EF-3 tornado that hit Franklin County Friday, the National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado that went through Bedford County.

It was rated an EF-1 tornado touched down near Patterson Mill Rd. north of Thaxton.

It reached maximum wind speeds of 93 mph and was on the ground for just about two miles.

It is likely that the National Weather Service in Blacksburg will survey damage that occurred in parts of Halifax County as well.

