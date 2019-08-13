Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of the area

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for areas near and south of Highway 460.

These are areas that have seen more sunshine, and therefore have more fuel for thunderstorms than areas like the Southern Shenandoah and Highlands.

A watch means that severe thunderstorms are possible within a few hour time frame. A warning means that severe weather is imminent.

Storms Tuesday afternoon will move into areas south of Highway 460 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The main concerns will be potentially damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and tropical downpours.

Stay with StormTeam 10 for updates throughout the afternoon and early evening.

