Strong cold front to bring strong to severe storms Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - Scattered rain showers, patchy drizzle and fog will be around to start the day Thursday.

This will be ahead of the main event that is set to arrive in the afternoon.

The strong cold front will spark a line of showers and thunderstorms containing damaging winds and torrential downpours.

The threat for an isolated tornado is low but cannot be ruled out.

An intense line of storms will arrive to areas west of the Parkway between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and areas east of the parkway from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The system will be quick, but it will likely produce damaging winds.

If you have any Halloween decorations out, be sure they are secure or take them down.

Wind gusts could exceed 50 mph in some locations as the cold front passes through the region.

With the ground already saturated, this could lead to downed trees and ultimately some power outages.

Torrential downpours will likely result in flooding.

An additional 1-2 inches will be possible late Wednesday through Thursday evening, with isolated higher totals in the southern Blue Ridge.

The rain will taper off near midnight, and temperatures will tumble heading into Friday morning.

A strong and gusty west/northwest wind will usher in significantly cooler air for the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.