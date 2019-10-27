Sunday morning rain, afternoon sunshine

ROANOKE, Va. - Scattered light to moderate rain showers will work across southwest Virginia early Sunday morning, ahead of an incoming cold front.

The front will arrive around 6 to 7 a.m. and quickly track eastward.

Expect pockets of moderate to even heavy rainfall as the boundary passes through.

You may even hear a few rumbles of thunder east of the Parkway.

As you get ready for church or an early morning breakfast, allow extra time for travel.

You may encounter minor flooding on the roadways due to the leaves clogging the drains.

The rain will be done by lunchtime and temperatures are expected to top out in the low to mid-70s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

The wind will be gusty from time to time Sunday afternoon before decreasing in the evening.

The beginning of the work week will be dry with highs in the 70s.

Our next system will arrive midweek, bringing more rain.

