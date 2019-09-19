Taste of early autumn Thursday into Friday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - It's been one of the hottest Septembers on record so far in southwest and central Virginia, so any little break from that heat and humidity is very much welcomed (by most).

With high pressure shifting farther south, some cooler air will shift farther south as well. Highs Thursday afternoon will generally be anywhere from 70-75°, which is what you expect out of late September. So yes, it's a taste of early autumn.

This same high pressure system camps out over the region, allowing for a clear sky at night. A clear sky at night is like a bed without a blanket, meaning that temperatures can really drop off heading into Friday morning.

This is when that taste of fall carries a little extra pumpkin spice with it, as overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 40s. This is your average for the middle of October.

Humidity levels stay comfortable through Friday, but then rise a bit as we get into the weekend.

This sets the tone for our weather, as we approach the first official day of fall (next Monday). With the jet stream retreating back to the north, this will allow for more heat/warmth to build back in.

Highs in the 80s Saturday through Monday, with nighttime lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

