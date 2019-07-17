Triple-digit heat index likely in some areas Friday, this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - While scattered showers and storms may briefly cool us down Wednesday, the big conversation-starter later this week is going to be the heat. When combining the air temperature with the humidity, it's likely that it will feel like 100° or higher in parts of the Roanoke Valley, southern Shenandoah, Lynchburg/central Virginia and Southside (see map above).

What's causing this?

A large area of high pressure is going to camp out over the eastern U.S., forcing the jet stream to stay way up north. The farther north the jet stream is, the hotter we can get.

Why do we care so much about the heat index?

We care so much, because it affects the way our bodies cool down. Our body's natural way of cooling down is through sweating. Beads of sweat evaporate, and that process of evaporation cools you off. This is what happens when you step out of the shower. When it's humid out, though, that process slows down. Therefore, your body's natural way of cooling down slows down and is less effective.

What comes of that, if you're not taking good care of yourself with water, shade and breaks, is cramping or potentially heat exhaustion.

That's why the National Weather Service in Blacksburg has thrown around the idea of possibly issuing a Heat Advisory for parts of Southside later this week and/or this weekend.

WHAT TO DO

While we aren't breaking records, triple-digit feels like temperatures are nothing to mess around with.

Obviously, you want to drink plenty of water and seek shade when outside for long periods of time. You'll want to wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, so as to not absorb too much heat. Make sure your pets and the elderly are taken care of as well.

Some of you have reached out with concerns about brownouts.

Those can happen when it's especially hot, in an effort to preserve energy and prevent a more long-term blackout. Some might suggest room-darkening shades to reduce the impact the heat has on your home. Take care of errands and/or outdoor chores early in the day.

Any relief in sight?

There's actually a light at the end of this very hot and sticky tunnel. As the jet stream dips south, temperatures should dip a little bit as well to round out the month.

The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted this in their 8-14 day temperature outlook.

