Weekend boundary to bring cooler air

ROANOKE, Va. - A cold front will pass through southwest Virginia Saturday and bring a mixture of sun and clouds to the region.

A few spotty rain showers will be possible, with the best chance along and west of the Parkway near midday.

Temperatures will top in the low to mid 70s with a gusty west wind.

The wind will decrease Saturday night and lows will fall into the 50s.

The boundary will stall-out nearby, resulting in spotty showers overnight and into Sunday.

The precipitation will be hit-and-miss Sunday, with the best chance east of the Parkway.

Highs will be held down in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

The boundary should clear the region Sunday night and clouds will decrease Monday.

Highs will return to the 70s for the beginning of the work week.

Another cold front will bring scattered shower chances and a bigger cool-down Wednesday.

