Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
74º
Join Insider
Trending
Have the recent rains helped water levels at SML? Appalachian Power, boater weigh in
More families speak out over Virginia Tech remains relocation plan
Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 28, 2026

Business

Key inflation gauge worsens, eroding Americans' income and spending power

Christopher Rugaber

Associated Press

1 / 2
FILE - A motorist pumps fuel at a Shell station Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - A shopper peruses cheese offerings at a Target store Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE - A motorist pumps fuel at a Shell station Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WASHINGTON – A key inflation gauge accelerated in April to the highest level in three years, the latest sign that spiking gas prices and higher food costs are squeezing Americans' finances.

Inflation jumped to 3.8% in April compared with a year ago, the Commerce Department said Thursday, up from 3.5% in March and the highest since May 2023. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.4%, down from the 0.7% jump in March.

Recommended Videos

The report showed that prices have risen for many items in addition to gas, indicating that inflation could persist and pose problems for congressional Republicans in this year's midterm elections. Inflation is also notably above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, which means Fed policymakers may decide to forego any cuts to their key short-term interest rate this year. Some officials have signaled that their next move could be a hike rather than a cut.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core inflation rose to 3.3% in April from 3.2% the previous month. It is the highest core figure since November 2023. One positive sign in the report: Core prices rose just 0.2% in April from March.

Higher prices are also cutting into consumers' incomes, which were unchanged in April from March. Adjusted for inflation, incomes actually slipped 0.1% last month.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.