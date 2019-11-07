Hill City Scene: Eat & Shop, what more could you want?

Starbucks holiday cups are back, McDonald's released retro Happy Meal toys today and it's nearly the weekend! Without further ado, let's get to it!

Get your Saturday started early with an indoor yard sale, silent auction and Brunswick Stew. The event begins at 7 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. at the Boonsboro Ruritan Club. Now if you're looking for the stew, don't get there too early as the stew isn't served until noon. It's available by the bowl, but for you stew lovers out there, you can get a quart, as well.

Looking to complete your Christmas shopping list? On Saturday morning, head over to the Holiday Craft Fair at Moose Lodge 715. Hosted by the Jefferson Choral Society, artwork, crafts, jewelry and Christmas decorations created by local artists will be for sale. It starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. You don't even need to grab food before you head over because both breakfast and lunch will be available to buy at the event!

Looking for intrigue and adventure for your Saturday? Then you'll want to check out the 2019 Road Rally & Shrimp Boil. It all starts at 10 a.m. at the World Famous Stadium Inn. Take part in the mystery route with three stops. Get a clue at each stop so you know where to head next. Here's the awesome part: There is a $200 first place prize for the team that finishes the route closest to Daryl's trial time! (Who's Daryl? I'm honestly not sure, but whoever he is, it's your goal to try to beat him) Even if you don't win, the shrimp boil begins at 4 p.m. so you'll enjoy that even if you can't beat Daryl.

Avengers Assemble! Comic book fans, head over to the Residence Inn Sunday morning for the Comic Book Roadshow! If you can't get there early, don't worry, the event lasts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This free event is a time for those looking to sell comic books, sports cards and toys to cash in! If you're busy on Sunday, you can also go Monday!

We'll see clouds in the Hill City this weekend. Saturday will get to near 50 degrees and Sunday will crack into the 60s. Looking for the full forecast? Visit WSLS.com.

