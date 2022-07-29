85º

Enter the Hardee’s Touchdown Takeout Sweepstakes

We’re giving away weekly prize packs, as well as a grand prize of $250 in Hardee’s gift cards!

WSLS 10 Staff

Enter to win Hardee's Touchdown Takeout (WSLS)

Love Hardee’s and football? Well, you’re in for a treat.

We’re giving away weekly prizes of $25 Hardee’s gift cards during the NFL regular season and a grand prize of $250 in Hardee’s gift cards.

Here’s how it works:

  • Contest opens on August 2
  • Every Monday from Sept. 12, 2022 to Jan. 9, 2023, we’ll be giving away a $25 Hardee’s gift card to a lucky winner! (Total of 18 weekly winners)
  • All non-winners will be carried over to the next week
  • Grand prize of $250 in Hardee’s gift cards will be awarded on Feb. 13, 2023, the day after the super bowl
  • Good luck!

