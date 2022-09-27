🎪 Don’t miss out on a chance to win four free tickets to Salem’s Kazim Shrine Circus

Enter to win tickets to the Kazim Shrine Circus

Looking for something fun for the kids that won’t hurt your wallet? We’ve got you!

Starting Sunday, Oct. 3, you’ll have the chance to win four tickets to the Kazim Shrine Circus at the Salem Civic Center.

And the best part? It’s super easy to enter. All you have to do is fill out the form below.

**If you have trouble seeing the contest below, be sure to clear your cache.**

Here’s how it works

Sweepstake starts at 12 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3

Sweepstake closes at 12 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16

Winners selected on Monday, Oct 17

Here’s a breakdown of the prizes:

4 pack to the Friday, Oct 28 for 7:30 p.m. show ($60 value)

4 pack for Sat Oct. 29, for 10 a.m. show ($60 value)

4 pack for Sat, Oct. 29 for 7 p.m show ($60 value)

4 pack for Sun, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. ($60 value)

Only one entry per person is allowed.

You can see the official rules here.