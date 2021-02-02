Everyone is a winner with this easy Super Bowl dish

If you loved this Super Bowl appetizer on today’s show and want to make it for your household this Sunday, here is the recipe.

Brooke’s Super Bowl Sausage Wonton Appetizer

What you’ll need:

1 pack sausage of choice

1 pack wonton wrappers

1 pack Monterey Jack cheese

1 bottle of ranch dressing

Preheat your oven and set it to 375 degrees. While waiting for your oven to get to the correct temperature, brown the sausage. While sausage is browning, place wonton wrappers in a muffin tin, forming a bowl. Put the wrappers in the oven for 4-5 minutes. Take the browned sausage and drain the grease. Add sausage to a bowl with the preferred amount of ranch and cheese. Take the wontons out of the oven, then fill them up with the sausage mixture. Place back in the oven for another 6-7 minutes.