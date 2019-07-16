Celebrate National Ice Cream month with a fun recipe

ROANOKE, Va. - July is National Ice Cream Month! Celebrate with us by making the Wholly Wholesome Ice Cream Pie!

WHOLLY WHOLESOME ICE CREAM PIE RECIPE

Ingredients:

Caramel Sauce:

Directions:

Cook the pie crust according to the directions on the package, until golden brown. Let it cool.

Remove the ice cream from the freezer and allow to soften slightly. Mix in the pecans and peanuts and pour the ice cream mixture into the crust. Cover with foil and freeze until very hard, about 1 to 2 hours.

For the caramel sauce, mix the brown sugar, half-and-half, butter and salt in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook, while whisking gently, until thicker, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the vanilla and cook another minute to thicken further. Pour the sauce into a jar and refrigerate until cold.