Taco Fritattas With The Virginia Egg Council

ROANOKE - Mary Rapoport is back from the Virginia Egg Council with a delicious recipe for Taco Fritattas.

Virginia is for Lovers* Taco Frittata

Virginian's love their tacos, and we've taken it up a notch to make a panful that feeds the family. Instead of filling the taco shells, you make a base of a frittata and fill it with all the usual suspects for tacos: chili, cheese, salsa, sour cream and you top it with corn chips.

8 large eggs

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1 10.5-oz. can of chili (no beans)

½ cup Mexican cheese blend

1 cup corn chips, broken

Serve with: salsa, sour cream, and cilantro

Preheat oven to 350°F. If pan has a plastic handle, cover handle with foil.

Blend eggs in a medium bowl.

Heat a 10" skillet with a non-stick coating over medium heat. Melt butter or margarine, coating the skillet.

Pour in eggs and swing around to coat the bottom and bringing up the heat just a bit to medium high. Gently bring eggs to center to help them cook. Once nearly cooked, remove from heat and distribute chili on top then sprinkle on cheese.

**Bake in oven for 8 - 10 minutes or until eggs are fully cooked, chili heats and the cheese gets melty.

Remove from oven; sprinkle on the corn chips. Top with salsa, sour cream and cilantro.

Cut into four wedges and enjoy. Serves 4

*Virginia is for Lovers is a tourism slogan in Virginia – it's on billboards, license plates, bumper stickers, etc.

**Alternately, cover the pan after adding the chili and cheese and cook on medium heat on the stove top, until eggs are done, chili heats and cheese is melty.

Virginia Egg Council ~ eggsrgr8@rev.net ~ www.virginiaeggcouncil.org ~ 540 345 3958

