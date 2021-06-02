This Quick-Day Defrost Tray makes cooking dinner a breeze

Forgot to defrost dinner? This tray helps you defrost meat in no time.

We all have been there, the realization of forgetting to defrost the meat earlier in the day for dinner. Now, you are frantically ordering delivery or hopping into your car for takeout. After a hard day of work, the last thing you want to do is wait for the meat to thaw. The Quick-Day Defrost Tray is the perfect solution for these situations!

The Quick-Day Defrost Tray is made from food-grade aluminum with a non-stick coating making it easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. The aluminum composition allows food to start thawing at a safe 72 degrees Fahrenheit.

Beef (9oz): 25-30 minutes

Pork (9oz): 25-30 minutes

Chicken (7oz): 30-35 minutes

Fish (2.3oz): 7-12 minutes

Unlike the microwave or room temperature submersion thawing methods, this tray cuts thawing times in half. The tray itself is 14 inches by 8 inches allowing you to thaw large amounts of meat for your entire family.

Never worry about the tray warping because of temperature fluctuations then sliding around. The Quick-Day Defrost Tray has silicone corners allowing you to protect your granite countertops and create a non-slip surface.

Stop wasting money ordering emergency takeout. Start speed thawing frozen meat with the help of the Quick-Day Defrost Tray for just $29.99, 62% off for a limited time.

