These JBL speakers are 40% during Cyber Week and come in 4 colors

Let’s face it — when Santa gets off work, he’s not listening to Christmas carols. After weeks of non-stop holiday jingles, even the jolly old man needs a break, and so do you. The JBL Flip 6 is your escape from the endless Christmas music loops.

This award-winning portable speaker isn’t just stylish, with JBL Original Pro Sound, you’ll experience punchy bass, clear treble, and rich, full-range audio that makes your favorite songs sound better. The dual bass radiators deliver deep, resonant lows, while the dedicated tweeter ensures crisp, clear vocals and high-end detail. You can enjoy up to 12 hours of non-stop music without worrying about sound quality.

The JBL Flip 6 received the Red Dot Design Award in 2022, recognized for its distinctive design and versatile application. Showcasing its excellent combination of style and performance. If you love the pill-shaped Beats speakers, the JBL Flip 6 offers a more powerful alternative. Despite its compact size, it fills a room with dynamic sound. A speaker you can nearly place anywhere, it’s small enough to tuck behind your Christmas tree or hide on the mantel. The JBL Flip 6 is also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, making it ready for any occasion — whether taking it outdoors for a holiday picnic or bringing it to the next holiday party. Don’t worry if someone spills a little something-something; this speaker’s built to handle the mess.

Great for gifting, the JBL Flip 6 is practical, stylish, and available in various colors, blue, black, and gray, to fit anyone’s personality. Whether someone is just into tech or loves unique accessories, this speaker will be a gift they’ll use and appreciate. Plus, it will arrive in time for Christmas.

Add extra holiday magic to your home or someone else’s with the JBL Flip 6 on sale for $74.99 (reg. $129) while supplies last. StackSocial prices subject to change.