Top 10 Deals

These JBL speakers are 40% during Cyber Week and come in 4 colors

These JBL speakers are 40% during Cyber Week and come in 4 colors (via StackCommerce)

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial. WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Let’s face it — when Santa gets off work, he’s not listening to Christmas carols. After weeks of non-stop holiday jingles, even the jolly old man needs a break, and so do you. The JBL Flip 6 is your escape from the endless Christmas music loops.

This award-winning portable speaker isn’t just stylish, with JBL Original Pro Sound, you’ll experience punchy bass, clear treble, and rich, full-range audio that makes your favorite songs sound better. The dual bass radiators deliver deep, resonant lows, while the dedicated tweeter ensures crisp, clear vocals and high-end detail. You can enjoy up to 12 hours of non-stop music without worrying about sound quality.

The JBL Flip 6 received the Red Dot Design Award in 2022, recognized for its distinctive design and versatile application. Showcasing its excellent combination of style and performance. If you love the pill-shaped Beats speakers, the JBL Flip 6 offers a more powerful alternative. Despite its compact size, it fills a room with dynamic sound. A speaker you can nearly place anywhere, it’s small enough to tuck behind your Christmas tree or hide on the mantel. The JBL Flip 6 is also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, making it ready for any occasion — whether taking it outdoors for a holiday picnic or bringing it to the next holiday party. Don’t worry if someone spills a little something-something; this speaker’s built to handle the mess.

Great for gifting, the JBL Flip 6 is practical, stylish, and available in various colors, blue, black, and gray, to fit anyone’s personality. Whether someone is just into tech or loves unique accessories, this speaker will be a gift they’ll use and appreciate. Plus, it will arrive in time for Christmas.

Add extra holiday magic to your home or someone else’s with the JBL Flip 6 on sale for $74.99 (reg. $129) while supplies last. StackSocial prices subject to change.

TOP 10 DEALS