Ben Cline projected to win reelection in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District, according to NBC News

ROANOKE, Va. – Rep. Ben Cline is projected to continue serving Virginia’s 6th Congressional District in Washington.

The incumbent Republican lawmaker is expected to defeat his Democratic opponent Nicholas Betts.

The 6th District covers Roanoke and Lynchburg and goes up Interstate 81 from Roanoke to Front Royal and also includes Lynchburg, Lexington, Staunton, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg.

The Rockbridge County native was first elected to Congress back in 2018 where he defeated his Democratic opponent by nearly 20 percentage points.

