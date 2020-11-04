50ºF

Decision 2020

Ben Cline projected to win reelection in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District, according to NBC News

Republican lawmaker expected to beat his Democratic opponent Nicholas Betts

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Congress, Ben Cline, Nicholas Betts
Ben Cline is projected to beat Nicholas Betts.
Ben Cline is projected to beat Nicholas Betts. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Rep. Ben Cline is projected to continue serving Virginia’s 6th Congressional District in Washington.

U.S. House - 6th District

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
72,52270%
Nicholas Betts
Nicholas Betts(D)
30,75830%
*Incumbent
49.6% of Precincts Reporting

(123 / 248)

The incumbent Republican lawmaker is expected to defeat his Democratic opponent Nicholas Betts.

The 6th District covers Roanoke and Lynchburg and goes up Interstate 81 from Roanoke to Front Royal and also includes Lynchburg, Lexington, Staunton, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg.

Interested in other results? Use the picker below:

Find Race Results

The Rockbridge County native was first elected to Congress back in 2018 where he defeated his Democratic opponent by nearly 20 percentage points.

[Rep. Ben Cline hoping for a second term to represent Virginians in Congress]

Below is our full interview with Webb ahead of Election Day:

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: