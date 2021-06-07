Your guide to voting in Virginia’s June 8, 2021 primary

ROANOKE, Va. – Come Tuesday, Virginia’s voters will get to pick the Democratic nominees for this year’s three statewide races.

Both parties will also settle on nominations for the House of Delegates and local seats.

Want to learn more about the candidates? Click here.

WHAT TIME ARE THE POLLS OPEN AND WHERE CAN I FIND MY POLLING PLACE?

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. and you can click here to find your polling place. As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

___

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?

It’s easy to check! The Virginia Department of Elections’ website makes it easy to confirm.