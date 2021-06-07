What’s on the ballot in Virginia’s primary on June 8, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia voters will pick the Democratic nominees for this year’s three statewide races in Tuesday’s primary election, and both parties will settle on nominations for the House of Delegates and local seats.

The results, particularly in the marquee gubernatorial primary, will be closely watched around the nation. The Commonwealth’s off-year elections typically draw outsized attention as a possible bellwether for national trends heading into next year’s midterms.

Virginia Republicans, looking to break losing streak that has lasted more than decade statewide races, chose their nominees for the top of the ticket in a multi-site convention process in May. But most of the GOP nominations for House of Delegates seats will be settled Tuesday.

Voters in some localities will also choose their nominee for local races, like sheriff and commonwealth’s attorney.

Early voting has been underway since late April. Would-be voters must already be registered to vote in order to cast a ballot.

Polling places will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and anyone in line at 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Virginia’s voter ID law was repealed last year, so people casting a ballot can sign an ID confirmation statement instead of providing ID.

Here is a look at what will be settled Tuesday:

