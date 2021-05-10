Del. Jason Miyares wins Virginia GOP Attorney General nomination as vote-counting continues

RICHMOND, Va. – The Republican Party of Virginia announced late Sunday that state Del. Jason Miyares has won its nomination for attorney general, as the party works to tabulate the votes for several state offices cast by tens of thousands of Virginia Republicans.

Hand-counting of the ballots began earlier Sunday with several dozen people managing the effort, which started with the attorney general contest, John March, a spokesperson for the Republican Party of Virginia said.

Miyares released the following statement after his win:

“I am honored to have earned the trust and support from voters all across the Commonwealth. Now the movement continues to restore integrity to the Office of Attorney General by replacing Mark Herring with a leader who will focus on keeping violent criminals behind bars, supporting our law enforcement officers, and keeping our neighborhoods safe. The Attorney General should be focused on enforcing the law fairly, not using the office to push a partisan political agenda. Over the last eight years we have seen what the scandal plagued Attorney General has tried to do to advance his personal political agenda and the voters of Virginia believe it is time to restore honor to the office and bring a check and balance to state government. As Attorney General I will use my experience as a prosecutor to keep violent criminals off our streets, enforce our law fairly and impartially, and defend the constitution of Virginia and the United States.”

Voters cast their ballots a day earlier in the party’s nominating contest for governor and other statewide offices.

March said the governor’s race would be counted second, followed by the lieutenant governor’s race.

Officials have warned it may take multiple days to finish the counting, which was complicated by the ranked-choice voting method used, as well as a proportional representation system awarded each city and county.

The GOP opted, after a bitter, drawn-out fight, to hold what it called an unassembled convention on Saturday. Because pandemic restrictions ban mass gatherings, delegates cast ballots Saturday at nearly 40 polling sites statewide.