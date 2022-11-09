Ben Cline projected to hold onto Virginia’s 6th congressional district seat

Incumbent Ben Cline (R) is projected to keep his seat in Congress.

Cline is expected to prevail against his Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis in the race for Virginia’s 6th congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

US House of Representatives - District 6 In 2020, Ben Cline received 246,606 votes in District 6 while Nicholas Betts received 134,729 votes. This equates to 64.6% of the vote for Cline and 35.3% for Betts.

The district covers Alleghany County, Bath County, Botetourt County, Buena Vista, Covington, Highland County, Lexington, Roanoke, Roanoke County, Rockbridge County, Salem, as well as other localities throughout western Virginia.

The pair went to head to head back in 2018. Lewis lost to Cline in his first run for Congress, but this year, Lewis returned for a rematch due to Cline’s votes against mental health legislation and the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

This would mark Cline’s third term as a US Congressman.

