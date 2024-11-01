Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider

Decision 2024

Virginia general election results for Amherst County on Nov. 5, 2024

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2024, Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Amherst County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 race and the Amherst Town Council race.

Amherst County

U.S. President - Amherst County

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 11,041 votes in Amherst County while Joe Biden (D) received 5,672 votes. This equates to 64.9% of the vote for Trump and 33.4% for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
00%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
00%
Jill Stein
Jill Stein(G)
00%
Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver(L)
00%
Claudia De la Cruz
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
00%
Cornel West
Cornel West(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

U.S. Senate - Amherst County

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 4,541 votes in Amherst County while Corey Stewart (R) received 7,779 votes. This equates to 36.2% of the vote for Kaine and 62% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine*(D)
00%
Hung Cao
Hung Cao(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

U.S. House - District 5 - Amherst County

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

Amherst Co Member Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Kenneth Watts*(I)
00%
Michael Driskill*(I)
00%
Jared Martin(I)
00%
Jason Eagle(I)
00%
Sonny Sundaramurthy(I)
00%
Shannan Carter(I)
00%
Sharon Turner(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

Local Contested Races

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Jazmine Otey headshot

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Recommended Videos