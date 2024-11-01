Skip to main content
Virginia general election results for Appomattox County on Nov. 5, 2024

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Appomattox County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 race and the Appomattox County town council race.

Appomattox County

U.S. President - Appomattox County

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 6,702 votes in Appomattox County while Joe Biden (D) received 2,418 votes. This equates to 72.3% of the vote for Trump and 26.1% of the vote for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
00%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
00%
Jill Stein
Jill Stein(G)
00%
Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver(L)
00%
Claudia De la Cruz
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
00%
Cornel West
Cornel West(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 9)

U.S. Senate - Amherst County

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 4,541 votes in Amherst County while Corey Stewart (R) received 7,779 votes. This equates to 36.2% of the vote for Kaine and 62% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine*(D)
00%
Hung Cao
Hung Cao(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

U.S. House - District 5 - Appomattox County

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 9)

Appomattox Member Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Jim Boyce Sr.*(I)
00%
Jane Allen *(I)
00%
Diamond Lawing (I)
00%
McKinley D. Cardwell (I)
00%
Stephanie A. Pawelczyk (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

