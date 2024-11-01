Virginia general election results for Danville on Nov. 5, 2024
DANVILLE, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Danville here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 race, the Member School Board race, and the Member City Council race.
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 7,428 votes in Danville while Joe Biden (D) received 11,710 votes. This equates to 38.3% of the vote for Trump and 60.4% of the vote for Biden.
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 16)
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 9,418 votes in Danville while Corey Stewart (R) received 5,518 votes. This equates to 62.3% of the vote for Kaine and 36.5% of the vote for Stewart.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 16)
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 16)
Larry Campbell Jr.*(I)
00%
Madison John R. Whittle*(I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 16)
Charles McWilliams III*(I)
00%
Takessa C. S. "Keisha" Walker*(I)
00%
Corey Allen Williams(I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 16)
