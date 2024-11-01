Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider

Decision 2024

Virginia general election results for Danville on Nov. 5, 2024

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2024, Southside, Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Danville here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 race, the Member School Board race, and the Member City Council race.

Danville

U.S. President - Danville

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 7,428 votes in Danville while Joe Biden (D) received 11,710 votes. This equates to 38.3% of the vote for Trump and 60.4% of the vote for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
00%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
00%
Jill Stein
Jill Stein(G)
00%
Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver(L)
00%
Claudia De la Cruz
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
00%
Cornel West
Cornel West(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

U.S. Senate - Danville

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 9,418 votes in Danville while Corey Stewart (R) received 5,518 votes. This equates to 62.3% of the vote for Kaine and 36.5% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine*(D)
00%
Hung Cao
Hung Cao(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

U.S. House - District 5 - Danville

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

Danville Member City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Barry Mayo
Barry Mayo*(I)
00%
J. Lee Vogler Jr.
J. Lee Vogler Jr.*(I)
00%
Larry Campbell Jr.
Larry Campbell Jr.*(I)
00%
Madison John R. Whittle
Madison John R. Whittle*(I)
00%
Sherman Saunders
Sherman Saunders*(I)
00%
Felice McWilliams
Felice McWilliams(I)
00%
Maureen C. Belko
Maureen C. Belko(I)
00%
Petrina Carter
Petrina Carter(I)
00%
Shakeva Frazier
Shakeva Frazier(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

Danville Member School Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Charles McWilliams III*(I)
00%
Takessa C. S. "Keisha" Walker*(I)
00%
Tyrell L. Payne*(I)
00%
Corey Allen Williams(I)
00%
Kacey Cunningham(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

Local Contested Races

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Colton Game headshot

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Recommended Videos