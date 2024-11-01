Skip to main content
Virginia general election results for Radford on Nov. 5, 2024

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

RADFORD, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Radford here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race, the Member School Board race, and the Member City Council race.

Radford

Radford Member City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Kellie Banks Artrip
Kellie Banks Artrip*(I)
00%
Carl Mitchell
Carl Mitchell(I)
00%
W. Guy Wohlford
W. Guy Wohlford(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Radford Member School Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Amanda Winter (I)
00%
Ben Buzzard (I)
00%
Brian Dobbins (I)
00%
Kelsey Marletta (I)
00%
Rebecca Dunn (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

U.S. House - District 9 - Radford

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 2,006 votes in Radford while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,744 votes. This equates to 53.4% of the vote for Griffith and 46.4% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith *(R)
00%
Karen Baker (D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

