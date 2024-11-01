Virginia general election results for Radford on Nov. 5, 2024
RADFORD, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Radford here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race, the Member School Board race, and the Member City Council race.
Kellie Banks Artrip*(I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 2,006 votes in Radford while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,744
votes. This equates to 53.4% of the vote for Griffith and 46.4% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
