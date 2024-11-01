Virginia general election results for Salem on Nov. 5, 2024
SALEM, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Salem here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race, the Salem Sheriff race, and the Member City Council race.
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 7,683 votes in Salem while Joe Biden (D) received 5,148 votes. This equates to 58.9% of the vote for Trump and 39.4% of the vote for Biden.
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 10)
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 4,116 votes in Salem while Corey Stewart (R) received 5,571 votes. This equates to 41.6% of the vote for Kaine and 56.4% of the vote for Stewart.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 10)
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 5,283 votes in Salem while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 3,040
votes. This equates to 63.3% of the vote for Cline and 36.4% of the vote for Lewis.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 10)
J.W. "Jim" Wallace III*(R)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 10)
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 10)
