Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
71º
Join Insider

Decision 2024

Virginia general election results for Salem on Nov. 5, 2024

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2024, Salem

SALEM, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Salem here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race, the Salem Sheriff race, and the Member City Council race.

Salem

U.S. President - Salem

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 7,683 votes in Salem while Joe Biden (D) received 5,148 votes. This equates to 58.9% of the vote for Trump and 39.4% of the vote for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
00%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
00%
Jill Stein
Jill Stein(G)
00%
Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver(L)
00%
Claudia De la Cruz
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
00%
Cornel West
Cornel West(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

U.S. Senate - Salem

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 4,116 votes in Salem while Corey Stewart (R) received 5,571 votes. This equates to 41.6% of the vote for Kaine and 56.4% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine*(D)
00%
Hung Cao
Hung Cao(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

U.S. House - District 6 - Salem

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 5,283 votes in Salem while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 3,040 votes. This equates to 63.3% of the vote for Cline and 36.4% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
00%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
00%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

Salem Member City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Reneé Ferris Turk
Reneé Ferris Turk*(I)
00%
J.W. "Jim" Wallace III
J.W. "Jim" Wallace III*(R)
00%
Anne Marie Green
Anne Marie Green(I)
00%
John Saunders
John Saunders(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

Salem City Sheriff

Candidate

Votes

%

Chris Shelor (I)
00%
Jonathan Branson (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

Local Contested Races

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Colton Game headshot

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Recommended Videos