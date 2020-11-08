Photos: Alex Trebek through the years

2020 strikes again.
Alex Trebek, the iconic host of Jeopardy, lost his battle with cancer and died on Sunday, according to multiple reports.
“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the show Tweeted.
Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, and he continued to host the game show for 18 months.
In honor of the legendary TV host, here are a few photos of Trebek from throughout his years. He will always be missed.
Rest in peace to a legend.