Photos: Alex Trebek through the years

2020 strikes again.

Alex Trebek, the iconic host of Jeopardy, lost his battle with cancer and died on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the show Tweeted.

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, and he continued to host the game show for 18 months.

In honor of the legendary TV host, here are a few photos of Trebek from throughout his years. He will always be missed.

Television presenter Alex Trebek and actress Betty White attend the Third Annual Television Academy Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Santa Monica, California, 1986. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) ((Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images))

Monty Hall, Peter Tomarken, Bob Eubanks, Chuck Woolery and Alex Trebek pose at the Ritz Carlton in Pasadena for the Game Show Network in 2002. (Photo by Jon Soohoo/WireImage) (2002 WireImage.com)

CULVER CITY, CA - JULY 14: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, (L) poses contestant Ken Jennings after his earnings from his record breaking streak on the gameshow surpassed 1 million dollars July 14, 2004 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images) (2004 Getty Images)

Alex Trebek and "American Idol" Season 4 - Top 7 Finalist, Carrie Underwood, 21, from Checotah, Oklahoma in 2005. (Photo by Ray Mickshaw/WireImage) (Getty Images.)

Alex Trebek, Vanna White, Pat Sajak and Merv Griffin in 2006. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic) (Getty Images.)

Alex Trebek, winner of Outstanding Game Show Host for "Jeopardy!" in 2006. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage) (Getty Images.)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 20: Amy Poehler and Alex Trebek attend the Academy of Television's 19th annual Hall of Fame induction gala at Beverly Hills Hotel on January 20, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) (2010 Jason LaVeris)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Alex Trebek attends the 71st Annual Peabody Awards on May 21, 2012 in New York, United States. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic) (2012 D Dipasupil)

STUDIO CITY, CA - MARCH 26: (L-R) Ken Jeong and Alex Trebek pose during the "Hot In Cleveland" LIVE! at the CBS Studio Center on March 26, 2014 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TV Land) (2014 Getty Images)

Alex Trebek attends the ""SNL 40th Anniversary Special" at Rockfeller Plaza in New York City in 2015. (Photo by Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images.)

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 28: Whoopi Goldberg and Alex Trebek pose backstage at the hit musical "Hamilton" on Broadway at The Richard Rogers Theater on July 28, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic) (2015 Bruce Glikas)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: TV personality Alex Trebek attends the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation at the Official Residence of Canada on June 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (2017 Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: (L-R) Alex Trebek and Jean Currivan Trebek attend the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI) (2019 Michael Kovac)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Flowers are seen on Alex Trebek's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 08, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Rest in peace to a legend.