Vatican issues a street art stamp, ends up getting sued

Artist Alessia Babrow holds the Vatican stamps next to her street art during an interview with the Associated Press, at the Vatican, Friday, May 14, 2021. One night in early 2019, Rome street artist Babrow glued a stylized image of Christ she had made to a bridge near the Vatican. A year later, she was shocked to learn that the Vatican had used her image, featuring her hallmark heart emblazoned across Christs chest, as its 2020 Easter postage stamp. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

ROME – One night in early 2019, Rome street artist Alessia Babrow glued a stylized image of Christ she had made onto a bridge near the Vatican. A year later, she was shocked to learn that the Vatican had apparently used a reproduction of her image, which featured her hallmark heart emblazoned across Christ’s chest, as its 2020 Easter postage stamp.

Babrow sued the Vatican City State’s telecommunications office in a Rome court last month, alleging it was wrongfully profiting off her creativity and was violating the original intent of her artwork. The lawsuit, which is seeking nearly 130,000 euros in damages, said the Vatican never responded officially to Babrow’s attempts to negotiate a settlement after she discovered it had used her image without her consent and then allegedly sold it.

“I couldn’t believe it. I honestly thought it was a joke,” Babrow told The Associated Press in an interview, steps from St. Peter’s Square. “The real shock was that you don’t expect certain things from certain organizations.”

The Vatican is home to some of the greatest artworks ever made, and it vigorously protects its right to reproduce them by enforcing its copyright over everything from the Sistine Chapel to Michelangelo’s Pieta. But now the tables have turned, and the Vatican stands accused of violating the intellectual property rights of a street artist.

Copyright lawyers familiar with the case say it is an important benchmark for Italy and evidence of the increasing appreciation for Banksy-style street art and the belief that even anonymous “guerrilla art” deserves protection against unauthorized corporate merchandising. Or, in this case, church merchandising.

Massimo Sterpi, whose Rome firm has represented Banksy’s Pest Control agency in copyright cases, said intellectual property law in much of Europe and the U.S. protects artists’ rights even if the artwork was created on public or private property illegally.

“The law considers it irrelevant if the work is made on paper, canvas or a wall or a bridge,” Sterpi said. People who then commercialize the work without making good-faith efforts to find the artist and negotiate use of the image “do so at their own risk and peril,” he said.

The Vatican stamp office declined to comment on the lawsuit, said the stamp office chief, Massimo Olivieri. The Vatican press office also declined requests for comment.

