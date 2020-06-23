Tasty Tuesday: Lasterday Market proves that southern comfort goes beyond the food

ROANOKE, Va. – At Lasterday Market , “We like biscuits. We love people,” say the Beaudoin’s. They’re all about family and supporting their local community.

When referencing the nearly 20 biscuits on the menu, Melissa Beaudoin says, “A lot of these are family recipes.”

The recipes aren’t the only thing kept in the family, but the names of the biscuits are too. Five of them are named after Mike and Melissa’s children; the Classic, Mischief Maker, Sweetheart, Spicy One and Chuckle.

The variety of biscuits has one frequent customer, Miss Shirley, saying, “You get a lot of food and have to take half home.”

But what’s a biscuit without sweet tea?

“We have a lot of iterations of sweet tea float. Sometimes, you have to talk people into doing it.”

For those that are unfamiliar with a sweet tea float, it’s a root beer float. Instead of root beer, you put in sweet tea. It is amazing! As you can imagine, it took little persuasion for us to dive into this refreshing treat. That’s especially because Lasterday Market is a place that makes you feel like you’re in your own dining room.

For the Beaudoin’s they say, “It all stems back to breaking bread together. It’s hard to dislike someone when you share a table with them.”

The café , however, is just one small part of the market. Outside, their two oldest sons serve lunch out of the Flour Bin . They call themselves, ‘Nothing Fancy,' as they whip up BLT’s, fried bologna sandwiches and PB&J.

And these two have a goal in mind. Malachi and Judah told me, “We’re trying to get a school bus, so we can make it into a camper. So, why don’t we start or own business so we can make money to get this?”

The brotherly competition runs deep, as younger brother, Judah, claimed on camera that he’s better at making the sandwiches. Those are fighting words, buddy! In addition to the café and the Flour Bin , there’s also the Tomato Truck . You can get fresh produce on Friday’s and Saturday’s from Melissa’s mother and grandmother.

Lastly, the Makery offers a bunch of local goods from dishes to candy. It’s four charming places all in one setting, that has folks like Miss Shirley telling us, “No matter when you come in, you’re welcome.”