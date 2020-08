ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Jake from State Farm!

He may not be wearing his red shirt and khakis, often wearing a big smile!

This friendly, house-trained dog knows some basic commands.

While humans are a favorite companion of his, he does not do well with other animals.

If you are interested in learning more him, call the Montgomery County, Virginia, Animal Care and Adoption Center at 540-382-5795.

Click here to learn more about him.