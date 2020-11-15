Justin: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE, Va. – Meet animal-loving and Pokémon expert, Justin!

This kind and creative 13-year-old has a sense of humor that could light up a room.

He enjoys playing basketball and board games and is a big fan of anime and Pokémon as well.

This sweet guy is a true animal lover and dreams of having pets of his own one day, which may be in his future considering he’s thrifty with his money and careful with what he has.

Even though he loves having fun, he also has a sensitive side, making him very receptive to what’s going on around him. Justin likes to be helpful to those around him and has strong interpersonal skills.

If you have questions about Justin or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.