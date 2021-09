MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Adrian is a gentle 10-year-old domestic short-haired cat that would fit well in any home setting.

He is a laid-back cat that enjoys being loved and petted.

Staff at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter say that he is a calm cat that would thrive in someone’s home.

Adrian is fully vaccinated, neutered and ready to go.

If you are interested in adopting Adrian, click here for information.