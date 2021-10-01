Cinnamon rolls are coming to Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme lovers thought they got it all with the new fall doughnut flavors, but there are more new additions to the menu.

Two cinnamon rolls are being added to the menu on Oct. 4.

The first cinnamon roll is made with Krispy Kreme’s infamous yeast-raised dough, hand-rolled with cinnamon and topped with their original glaze. The second cinnamon roll is made the same but is topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and a cereal milk icing swirl.

The cinnamon rolls will only be offered for a limited time and can be bought individually or in a four-pack.