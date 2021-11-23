Tasty Tuesday: Chris teaches us how to make pumpkin chocolate chip muffins

ROANOKE, Va. – I’ve always been a picky eater, but food has always been a connecting point for me and my family. From owning delis to catering to just loving food, it sparks memories for us. These memories range from sitting up on the counter when I was young and cracking an egg with my mom, or just simply watching my Papa cook or bake in his kitchen.

Photo of me (Chris) with my Papa and Nana (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

I’ve had the honor and privilege of showcasing local restaurants, breweries, bakeries, etc. in the last two years of Tasty Tuesday. With restaurants as busy as they are this time of year, we decided to take this week’s segment into our own hands by baking pumpkin chocolate chip muffins.

Disclaimer: I cannot claim originality for this recipe. A colleague of mine sent it to me from this website.

These pumpkin chocolate chip muffins were a hit the first time I tried making them earlier in the fall, so I decided to make them again for Thanksgiving this year.

The dry ingredients include flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ground cloves and allspice. The wet ingredients include pumpkin, water, vegetable oil and eggs.

After combining the two, you throw in about two cups of chocolate chips.

Spray down the muffin tins, and spoon the mixture into each spot but not all the way. You have to allow some room for the dough to rise in the oven.

I baked these at 350 for about 25 minutes, stuck a knife in them to make sure they baked all the way through and voila! Allow time before plating them, or you can also use cupcake liners for an easier transit to the plate.

If you get the chance to make these, I hope you enjoy them as much as I do! It’s safe to say that this past year and a half has been challenging on all of us, and baking is one of those things that can be therapeutic for me (especially when it goes as planned!).

Have a happy, healthy and safe Thanksgiving!