WATCH: Lindsey Ward has some big news for Insiders

I am so grateful that you have welcomed me into your home over the past 14 years. We have shared many laughs and a few tears. I started here in my mid-20s and have grown up right before your eyes.

Lindsey Ward covering the Barack Obama presidential campaign (WSLS)

You have extended an abundance of grace to me on my hard days and encouraged me with your kind words in messages and emails. I may not see you, but I know you and love you. Insiders, that’s why I want you to be the first to know about another major life change for me.

As you may know, my husband and I welcomed a precious little girl into our lives last September. It was very shortly after she was born that I knew I couldn’t continue my pace of work-life and be the mom I want to become.

Lindsey Ward, her husband, Sherman, and their daughter, Blake (WSLS)

Growing up in Alleghany County, I was blessed with a family that sat at the dinner table and ate together each night. We slowed down and connected. I want that very same evening experience for my little family.

With that said, Friday, March 4 is my last day. I’m leaving at the height of my career, accomplishing more than I’ve set out to do. My husband and I have prayed about this, and we know this is the right decision as we raise our next generation.

Over the years, my voice has been in the background at the end of your day as many of you have made dinner for your families. I can’t say thank you enough for supporting one of your own over the years. This is home. I’m not moving away. It’s just that now is the time for me to join you at the table and become a WSLS 10 viewer.

Sincerely,

Lindsey Ward

