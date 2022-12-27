2022 Recap: The top 5 Tasty Tuesday spots you viewed the most

Still images from Poppy's, Don Ho's, West Salem Diner, The Chilled Spot and The Place

ROANOKE, Va. – Tasty Tuesday has been going on since August of 2019, and there’s no reason to stop! We’re looking back at 2022 and the spots you viewed the most on wsls.com. Click on the highlighted places below to see their full stories!

If you have suggestions as to where we should go in 2023, send me an email to cmichaels@wsls.com or message me directly on Facebook.

We start our journey in the northern part of Roanoke County at Don Ho’s. It’s been a staple of the community for more than two decades now.

Donald Sutliff and staff specialize in southern comfort food - ranging from corn bread to gravy and sandwiches like the Big Daddy. You can finish it off with a delicious slice of peanut butter pie.

It’s a party in your mouth, while the party continues out back in Don’s lounge!

Aloha Eddie and his sidekick, Robin, are nicknamed ‘Eats’ and ‘Treats’ at The Place in Christiansburg.

Their mission beyond food is to bring a smile to your face. You can’t help but smile when you try a number of shaved ices or home-cooked meals from this dynamic duo.

Classic sandwiches, entire pizzas and whoopie pies are a testament to their versatility and talent in the kitchen.

A familiar spot in downtown Salem got a makeover in recent months.

Jo Jo Soprano and his crew are now filling the void with the newly-opened West Salem Diner.

Early success starts early in the morning with happy hour!

Get a hold of a mimosa flight before graduating to classics like Eggs Benedict or their Smash Burger.

The Williams brothers took a pile of dirt and turned it into something special in Christiansburg - Poppy’s!

They’ve brought back what was once popular at Custard Corner, from signature ice cream to hot dogs to their special - the Stormie!

Last but not least, it was faith, love and rolled ice cream that brought the Tamale’s together at The Chilled Spot in Rocky Mount.

New in 2023, they’re taking their talents on the road.

The team rolls over 23 flavors of ice cream with master precision.

Catch them on the road as they serve up rolled ice cream, milkshakes and chillatas in the New Year.