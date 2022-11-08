Tasty Tuesday: Don Ho’s keeps legacy of food, fun going for more than two decades

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s always nice when co-workers suggest great restaurants to visit, especially when you’ve been meaning to try that place for a while anyways!

That’s what happened this week with Don Ho’s in north Roanoke.

“We’ve been here for 22 years,” says owner, Donald Sutliff, who opened up shop in the early 2000s and hasn’t looked back.

For years, it’s been everything from burgers and delicious subs to homemade southern comfort food.

“Homemade chicken salad. We do our own gravies. We make our own black iron skillet corn bread and open-faced roast beef hot sandwich.”

When asked what one of the signature items was, Sutliff didn’t even hesitate. It’s the Big Daddy!

This is a sub with two types of bologna, salami, banana peppers, onions and slaw.

It tasted as good as it smelled, but I am thankful I wasn’t kissing anyone right after!

Moving on...Don’s crew kept the food coming out - one plate after the other.

Topping it all off with something sweet like the peanut butter pie - a party in your mouth. Speaking of parties, there’s plenty of room for that in the lounge out back - complete with pool tables.

After 22 years in business, Sutliff shares his secret to success - familiar faces.

“I’m surrounded by good people, and it means a lot to me that my help has been here for a long time. It means I must be doing something right.”

He also attributes his success to his beginnings, with his uncle - Gary Nimer.