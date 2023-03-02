Come hang out with us at a Railyard Dawgs game!

Hey Insider,

You love the Railyard Dawgs, and so do we — so come hang out with us at the Railyard Dawgs game on March 31 for this exclusive event!

Japhanie Gray, Brittany Wier, Chris Michaels and our morning producer Rebekah will all be a part of the party.

By purchasing this ticket, you’ll get the following included...

A premium box seat at the game

Tour of WSLS studios (arrive at 4:15 p.m., tour starts at 4:30 p.m.)

Early access to the game (starting at 5 p.m.)

Food (heavy hors d’oeuvres)

Two drink tickets

Access to Club 611, a VIP bar and lounge area at the Berglund Center

Photo ops with the WSLS team and Diesel

You can buy tickets by clicking HERE.

Here’s the info: