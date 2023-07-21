PIN IT: Give your parents a shoutout for National Parents’ Day!

National Parents Day is Sunday, July 23, and it’s time to spread the love to all the awesome parents out there.
Want to give your parents a special shoutout? Submit a picture of them, or you and them to Pin It!
And, if you have a parent figure in your life, or even just know an amazing parent, feel free to give them a shoutout, too.
Send us your pics, and you may even see them featured online and on-air!
Here’s how to use Pin It:
- Upload your photo to Pin It under the “Holidays” channel
- Choose the “National Parents’ Day” category
- Include your parent(s) name, and tell us why you love them (optional)
- Hit submit
- Be on the lookout for your photos during our newscasts on our social media platforms!