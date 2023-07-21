87º

PIN IT: Give your parents a shoutout for National Parents’ Day!

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Any work-from-home parents wondering how they'll do it? (Pexels/stock photo)

National Parents Day is Sunday, July 23, and it’s time to spread the love to all the awesome parents out there.

Want to give your parents a special shoutout? Submit a picture of them, or you and them to Pin It!

And, if you have a parent figure in your life, or even just know an amazing parent, feel free to give them a shoutout, too.

Send us your pics, and you may even see them featured online and on-air!

Here’s how to use Pin It:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the “Holidays” channel
  • Choose the “National Parents’ Day” category
  • Include your parent(s) name, and tell us why you love them (optional)
  • Hit submit
  • Be on the lookout for your photos during our newscasts on our social media platforms!

