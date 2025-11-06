WSLS Rewind: Election season in Virginia

Welcome to WSLS Rewind!

The Rewind is a series that explores the history of our region through the unique lens of footage captured by WSLS, over the past 72 years! Each episode focuses on a different theme, uncovering the people and events that have shaped the community and the Commonwealth over the decades, connecting the past to today’s issues.

In this episode, “Election Season in Virginia,” WSLS Rewind takes viewers on a journey through decades of political campaigns, economic challenges, and social debates that have shaped elections in the Commonwealth. From historic campaign spending and wage freezes to evolving social laws, the episode reveals how Virginia voters’ concerns have remained consistent even as the issues and headlines change.

Dive into the WSLS archives to see how past elections connect to today’s political landscape.