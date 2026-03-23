National Puppy Day: Show off your pet on Pin It for a chance to appear on TV or social media

Happy National Puppy Day! Have a four-legged best friend who makes your day a little more paw-fect? Today is the perfect time to shower them with extra belly rubs and treats.

Plus, give your little superstar a moment in the spotlight by sharing a photo or video on Pin It! You could see them featured during our newscasts or on our social media platforms. And don’t worry, if you don’t have a puppy, we’d love to see pictures of your cats and other furry friends, too!

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Not sure how it works? Don’t worry, it’s easy!

How to use Pin It: