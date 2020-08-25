Brewery teams up with Dunkin’ for donut-infused beers

ROANOKE, Va. – Just when you think enough kinds of foods have been mashed together... introducing donut-infused beer.

Harpoon Brewery is partnering with Dunkin’ to create this concoction, marking the first time beers have been brewed with actual donuts from Dunkin'.

It’s not just that beer that hitting shelves in September, in all, the two companies are working together to produce three new beers, as well as the return of the Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter this fall:

Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin | It’s brewed with real pumpkin, pumpkin pie spices, and a splash of coffee. ABV: 5.2%

Harpoon Dunkin’ Boston Kreme | This “Boston Kreme Stout” is brewed with real Dunkin’ donuts and cacao nibs, which add extra dough-like and chocolatey notes to an easy-drinking, creamy Dry Irish Stout. ABV: 4.3%

Harpoon Dunkin’ Jelly Donut | Brewed with real Dunkin’ donuts and raspberry purée, this slightly hazy IPA has bright notes of jelly and citrus from the addition of fruit-forward Hüll Melon and Citra hops. ABV: 5.7%

Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter | Harpoon’s first-ever tribute to the Dunkin’ coffee that has helped keep Harpoon brewers running, this classic American Porter combines malty notes of chocolate, caramel, and toffee with the comforting and familiar flavor of Dunkin’ Original Blend coffee. ABV: 6.0%

How can you get these beers?

Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin will be available on draft and in bottled 6-packs as well as in the new Harpoon Dunkin’ Dozen mix pack, which features 3 cans of each seasonal beer flavor. These limited releases will be available everywhere Harpoon is sold beginning in September.

To find them all near you starting next month, you can use Harpoon’s beer finder.