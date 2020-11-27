57ºF

Sheetz debuting special donut-infused beer for the holidays

Four packs of 16-ounce cans of Project Happy Hole-idayz will retail for only $7.99

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Sheetz's new donut beer, Project Happy Hole-idayz, hits the shelves at 432 Sheetz stores located across Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia.
If you’re over the age of 21, there are two things that might help you get you through the holiday season: beer and donuts. But what if we said you can get that in a two-for-one special?

Sheetz released a new donut beer called “Project Happy Hole-idayz” that hit the shelves at 432 stores located across Virginia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania on Friday.

This new beer, brewed in partnership with Wicked Weed Brewing Company, is a deep golden pale ale with notes of fresh-baked donuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey and malted barley.

If you’re interested, four packs of 16-ounce cans of Project Happy Hole-idayz will retail for only $7.99.

This drink is only available while supplies last and will not be restocked once it’s sold out.

