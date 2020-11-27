Sheetz debuting special donut-infused beer for the holidays

If you’re over the age of 21, there are two things that might help you get you through the holiday season: beer and donuts. But what if we said you can get that in a two-for-one special?

Sheetz released a new donut beer called “Project Happy Hole-idayz” that hit the shelves at 432 stores located across Virginia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania on Friday.

This new beer, brewed in partnership with Wicked Weed Brewing Company, is a deep golden pale ale with notes of fresh-baked donuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey and malted barley.

If you’re interested, four packs of 16-ounce cans of Project Happy Hole-idayz will retail for only $7.99.

This drink is only available while supplies last and will not be restocked once it’s sold out.