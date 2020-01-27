Two potential cases of coronavirus in Virginia test negative
No confirmed cases in Virginia at this time
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health says two potential cases of coronavirus tested negative.
VDH said the two potential cases it tested are in the Central Region of Virginia.
Test results for the potential case announced on Sunday in the Northern Region are expected to be received later this week
At this time, Virginia continues to have no confirmed cases.
VDH said it will continue monitoring the disease and post updates on its website.
