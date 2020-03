As the number of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases continues to climb, we thought we’d take a look at how the pandemic has been unfolding worldwide.

The following 29 photos are from Getty Images.

A Chinese boy pushes his sister on a luggage cart as they wear protective masks, sunglasses and raincoats after arriving on a flight at Beijing Capital International Airport on March 24. In an effort to prevent imported cases of the virus, China's capital will enforce stronger restrictions on incoming arrivals as of midnight on March 25. (2020 Getty Images)

American Airlines fleet services employees prepare to load cargo pallets on a 777-300 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport bound for Frankfurt Airport in Germany during the coronavirus pandemic on March 20. (2020 Getty Images)

A coffin is seen in the middle of a road warning residents to stay home amid the threat of the coronavirus on March 26, 2020 in Santo Tomas, Pampanga province, Philippines. (2020 Getty Images)

City of Las Vegas operations and maintenance staff worker Denis Connelly pressure washes playground equipment at Centennial Hills Park as part of an effort to keep the city's 70 parks open for the public during the coronavirus pandemic on March 25. (2020 Getty Images)

A Chinese man wears a protective mask as he pushes his luggage by closed check-in counters in the departures area at Beijing Capital International Airport on March 24. In an effort to prevent imported cases of the virus, China's capital will enforce stronger restrictions on incoming arrivals. With the pandemic hitting hard across the world, China recorded its first day with no new domestic cases of the coronavirus last week, since the government imposed sweeping measures to keep the disease from spreading. (2020 Getty Images)

A customer has a new TV delivered to his vehicle at a Best Buy store on March 23 in Melrose Park, Illinois. Best Buy has closed all of it retail stores to shoppers to help curtail the spread of coronavirus, but allows customers to place orders online or by using the Best Buy app and have the merchandise delivered to their vehicle at the front of the store. (2020 Getty Images)

A person wearing a snorkel and mask is seen on March 26 in Sydney, Australia. Further restrictions on travel and movement have been put in to place as the federal government works to tackle the spread of COVID-19 across Australia. All international travel is banned, with exceptions for aid workers along with compassionate, work-related and other essential travel. All libraries, museums, galleries, beauty salons, tattoo parlors, shopping center food courts, auctions, open houses, amusement parks, arcades, indoor and outdoor play centers, swimming pools are closed and indoor exercise activities are now banned. (2020 Getty Images)

A teacher from Yung Wing School P.S. 124 who wished not be identified remote teaches on her laptop from her roof on March 24, 2020 in New York City. (2020 Getty Images)

The Very Rev. Dean Randy Hollerith holds Sunday Mass as it is live-webcast to its parishioners due to the coronavirus at an empty Washington National Cathedral on March 22 in Washington, D.C. The Washington National Cathedral has suspended its in-person worship for the next two Sundays, the longest preplanned closure in its history, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (2020 Getty Images)

One-hundred Hondurans from Spain were stranded at the Mexico City International Airport due to the closure of their country's borders on March 23. (2020 Getty Images)

A man gets his hair cut in Petare slum on March 23 in Caracas, Venezuela. While Nicolas Maduro declared national quarantine, the international community is concerned about how the country will control the pandemic with its increasing levels of poverty and public health crisis. (2020 Getty Images)

A family prepares to watch a movie from their car at a drive-in theater as South Koreans take measures to protect themselves against the spread of coronavirus on March 23 in the Seongdong district of Seoul. (2020 Getty Images)

Workers set up an emergency specific makeshift hospital March 23 at Pacaembu Stadium for COVID-19 patients, having a capacity of 200 beds in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (2020 Getty Images)

Ngo Le, a student medical assistant at the International Community Health Services - International District medical clinic, cleans a door handle, considered to be a high-touch point area, on March 20 in Seattle, Washington. The International Community Health Services in Seattle cares for uninsured patients, as well as, low income people and immigrants who rely on federal aid programs. (2020 Getty Images)

Indian shopkeepers and customers haggle over the prices of fruits and vegetables in a crowded Mandi (market place), as the nationwide lockdown continues over highly contagious novel coronavirus on March 26 in New Delhi, India. India is under a 21-day lockdown. (2020 Getty Images)

A Naval Prefecture officer asks a driver for his safe passage at a checkpoint in Del Libertador Avenue during quarantine on March 24 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. President Fernandez ordered a total lockdown until end of March. (2020 Getty Images)

Catholic Priest Matías Barutta celebrates Sunday mass as it is broadcasted live via a YouTube channel at the church Cristo Maestro on March 22, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Barutta decided to start live streaming his 7 p.m. daily services since President Alberto Fernandez ordered total quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19. (2020 Getty Images)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong conduct a virtual summit at Parliament House on March 23 in Canberra, Australia. Morrison and Loong have agreed to expand the two countries' strong bilateral relationship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in several areas of common interest. (2020 Getty Images/pool image)

Sara Cartelli cleans up bottles to make hand sanitizer at the Claremont Distillery on March 20 in Fairfield, New Jersey. With the shortage of hand sanitizer as COVID-19 spreads, distillery owner Tim Koether decided to convert his liquor distillery to produce sanitizer instead and provide it to the general public for free. (2020 Getty Images)

A man walks in a shopping mall during the COVID-19 outbreak on March 26 in Hong Kong, China. Latest statistics showed Hong Kong tourist arrivals plunge more than 96%. The whole month's visitor arrivals only account for a day's total in the first half of last year. The record-low figure was far worse than when the city came under the grip of SARS in 2003. (2020 Getty Images)

Father Scott Holmer of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church makes the sign of the cross while holding confession in the church parking lot on March 20, 2020 in Bowie, Maryland. Holmer, who sits 6 feet away from those in cars, holds drive-through confessions daily in the parking lot of the church due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. (2020 Getty Images)

A discarded medical mask sits on the ground March 23 as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media and members of the National Guard at the Javits Convention Center, which is being turned into a hospital to help fight coronavirus cases in New York City. (2020 Getty Images)

Nurses in the COVID-19 unit of MedStar St. Mary's Hospital check the fit of protective equipment before entering a patient's room March 24 in Leonardtown, Maryland. (2020 Getty Images)

A sign advertising medical masks, hand sanitizer and tissues is seen in a window front on March 26, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (2020 Getty Images)

Ross Valley Crossfit coach Nikolas Moro demonstrates a movement for people taking a virtual fitness class on March 25, 2020 in San Rafael, California. As people throughout California are under order to shelter in place due to COVID-19 concerns, many gyms physically closed are offering virtual classes for members. (2020 Getty Images)

ClimbFit managing director Robbie Josephsen poses for a photograph on March 26 in Sydney, Australia. ClimbFit gym is one of many indoor fitness facilities forced to close following the government's ban on indoor gatherings and non-essential services. (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images 2020)

A general view of an empty Copacabana Beach, shown during a lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus on March 22, 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Sundays would normally be a busy day, but is relatively quiet with additional precautions being taken. (2020 Getty Images)

City of Las Vegas operations and maintenance staff worker Denis Connelly pressure washes playground equipment at Centennial Hills Park as part of an effort to keep the city's 70 parks open for the public during the coronavirus pandemic on March 25. The city is sending 12 crews out twice a day to clean and disinfect high-touch areas in parks, including playground equipment and restrooms. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11. (2020 Getty Images)