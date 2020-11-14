Vitamin D deficiencies don’t increase susceptibility to COVID-19

Many people are anxious to get a vaccine to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but until there is one, people are taking whatever measures they can to reduce their risk.

For some, that includes the use of vitamins and supplements and our 10 News Medical Expert Dr. Frank McGeorge explains new research in connection to vitamin D.

Vitamin D was on the list of supplements President Trump was taking when he was diagnosed with COVID-19, and even Dr. Anthony Fauci has said he takes it to bolster his immune system.

A newly published study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism looked back at the vitamin D levels of 216 COVID-19 patients admitted to a hospital in Spain.

It turns out over 80% of those patients were deficient in vitamin D. That compares to about 47% of vitamin D deficiency the general population they had data on.

The higher percentage of vitamin D deficiencies among hospitalized patients suggests an association; however, they didn’t find a relationship between vitamin D levels and the severity of their COVID-19 infections.

Another study supporting the value of correcting vitamin D deficiency, published recently in JAMA, looked at 489 patients from the University of Chicago. These patients all had vitamin D levels measured prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They found the risk of being diagnosed with COVID-19 was 77% higher amount vitamin D deficient patients compared to those with normal levels.

There’s good reason to believe vitamin D plays an important role in our immune response to viral infection, but these observational students don’t prove that vitamin D deficiencies increase susceptibility to COVID-19 infections.