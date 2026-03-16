Judge blocks US government from slimming down vaccine recommendations

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is seen following President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

A federal judge in Boston has temporarily blocked federal health officials from cutting the number of vaccines recommended for every child, and says U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. likely violated federal procedures in revamping a key vaccine advisory committee.

The decision Monday halts an order by Kennedy — announced in January — to end broad recommendations for all children to be vaccinated against flu, rotavirus, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, some forms of meningitis and RSV.

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Leading medical groups voiced alarm at the changes. The American Academy of Pediatrics and some other groups amended a lawsuit filed in July, asking the judge to stop the government from scaling back the nation’s childhood vaccination schedule.

The judge also says Kennedy’s reconstitution of the vaccine advisory panel likely violated federal law. He ordered the appointments — and all decisions made by the reformed committee — put on hold.

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