National Drug Take Back Day in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – People across the country emptied out their medicine cabinets for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day today.

The event aims to keep drugs from getting into the wrong hands.

Drug takeback stations popped up all around Roanoke Saturday morning.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, more than half of prescription drug abusers got their drugs from a friend or family member.

The takeback covers more than just opioids, they accept cough syrup, pain patches, over the counter vitamins, and vaping products.

National Drug Take Back Days have collected more than 11 million tons of medication since starting a decade ago.

