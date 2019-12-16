Tennessee boy dies after being hit by trailer at Christmas parade

A 7-year-old boy has died after being hit by a trailer following a Christmas parade in Mount Juliet, TN.

According to WPSD, Rowan, fell from the trailer and was struck in a parking lot after the parade. The trailer was being pulled at a low rate of speed by a 2014 Ford F150 driven by the boy’s father.

The boy was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.

Captain Tyler Chandler with the Mount Juliet Police Department says he’s sad that such a joyous event ended in tragedy.

“As you can imagine, anyone involved in an incident like this, everyone involved in an incident like this, extremely heartbroken. And I don’t think I can put words to describe such grief,” Chandler said.

According to WPSD, a fundraiser has been set up by a family friend. A candlelight vigil was held in Rowan’s honor on Sunday at Mount Juliet Middle School.