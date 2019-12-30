North Dakota sees extreme winter weather

FARGO, ND – The North Dakota Department of Transportation has closed two sections of highway because of terrible driving conditions.

The heavy snow has created icy road conditions and areas of lower visibility.

Other areas of the state have been issued travel alerts -- that means motorists can still travel in these areas, but they must be aware of the rapidly changing conditions.

The snow may look pretty, but officials say conditions are very dangerous in these areas, and the public needs to be careful.